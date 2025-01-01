Cybertruck Explodes at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

One person was killed and several injured Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck burst into flames and exploded near the entrance to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The victim was in the vehicle, NBC News reports, while the injured were nearby. Two people were treated at a hospital. The 2024 Cybertruck had just pulled up to the hotel's glass doors, in the valet area, when the explosion occurred, per KTNV. Officials released no information about the cause of the fire.