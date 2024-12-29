Trump Sides With Musk in Rift Among Allies

President-elect Trump appears to have picked a side in a fierce debate unfolding among his most prominent allies, and it's the side with Elon Musk. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump voiced support for H-1B visas, used by many Silicon Valley companies to bring in skilled tech workers.

"I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas," Trump said. "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program."

However: Both the New York Times and the Washington Post note that Trump's companies have mostly used different visas—H-2Bs for seasonal workers in areas such as tourism and hospitality, and H-2As for agricultural workers. Trump also has previously criticized H-1B visas, including in 2016 when he called them "very bad for workers." Still, his new statement of support "allows tech workers in Silicon Valley and the companies that employ them to breathe a huge sigh of relief in what has been a tumultuous several months," attorney Stephanie Alcorn, a specialist in the issue, tells the Post.