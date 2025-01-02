Stocks Start 2025 Slowly

Tesla helped drag the market lower after disclosing it delivered fewer vehicles in the last three months of 2024 than analysts expected. The electric-vehicle company's stock slumped 6.1%, the AP reports. Tesla was one of the big winners of 2024, particularly after Donald Trump's election raised speculation that Elon Musk's close relationship with the president-elect could help the company. But some have been warning that prices all across the stock market have run too high, too quickly, and are at risk of a pullback.

HB Fuller sank 7.5% after the seller of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products said it's recently seen a slowdown in sales to a number of its customer categories. On the winning side were companies tied to the energy industry after prices rose for crude oil and natural gas. Constellation Energy jumped 8.4% for the one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after announcing it won more than $1 billion in combined contracts with the US General Services Administration to supply power and perform energy savings and conservation measures. Some Big Tech stocks also helped limit losses. Nvidia, whose chips are powering the world's move into artificial-intelligence technology, rose 3% after following up its nearly 240% surge in 2023 with a better than 170% jump last year. (More Wall Street stories.)