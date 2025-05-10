Minnesota, Rhode Island Join Unwanted Club on Home Prices

The typical "starter home" in the US costs a not-so-staggering $192,000. But a new Zillow analysis shows that it very much depends on where you look—it counts 233 cities in 25 states where a starter home now costs at least $1 million. The 233 figure is up nearly three-fold in five years, notes CNBC. The analysis defines a starter home as one in the bottom third of home values within a certain market—in other words, these are the cheapest homes in the area. Highlights:

Two more: Minnesota and Rhode Island joined the list of states with at least one city to qualify for the first time. Minnesota's high-priced city is Minnetonka Beach, and Rhode Island's is New Shoreham, per Axios.