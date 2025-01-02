Intruder at Mayor's Home Charged, NYC Police Say

A 20-year-old man was arrested after breaking into Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, officials said. The suspect was found shortly before 4:30am in an upstairs bathroom of the residence, a stately, gated home inside a park on Manhattan's Upper East Side, police said. He was apprehended by the mayor's security detail and charged with attempted burglary, the AP reports.

The mayor was not home at the time, a spokesperson for Adams said. It wasn't immediately clear if anything had been taken from the property. The suspect, who lives a few blocks from the Upper East Side residence, is due to be arraigned in a Manhattan court. Officials said the man had climbed a perimeter fence to get onto the property, per WABC.