10 Most Popular Dog Names

Good girl, Luna!
Posted May 11, 2025 8:55 AM CDT
10 Most Popular Dog Names
   (Getty / Eva Blanco)

Luna has dethroned Bella as the most popular dog name in America. The stats come via an annual survey of pet owners by the American Pet Products Association, per US News & World Report. The Harry Potter franchise popularized both names, notes the outlet. Here are the new top 10 names, followed by outliers:

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Charlie
  4. Max
  5. Daisy
  6. Lucy
  7. Coco
  8. Milo
  9. Cooper
  10. Teddy

The survey also looks at the top names in each state, and many of the above names dominate. However, a few others stand out, including:

  • Alaska: Spot
  • Arkansas: Chloe
  • Hawaii: Buddy
  • Kentucky: Bear
  • Montana: Otter
  • South Dakota: Winter
  • Utah: Moose
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X