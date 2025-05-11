10 Most Popular Dog Names

Luna has dethroned Bella as the most popular dog name in America. The stats come via an annual survey of pet owners by the American Pet Products Association, per US News & World Report. The Harry Potter franchise popularized both names, notes the outlet. Here are the new top 10 names, followed by outliers:
- Luna
- Bella
- Charlie
- Max
- Daisy
- Lucy
- Coco
- Milo
- Cooper
- Teddy
The survey also looks at the top names in each state, and many of the above names dominate. However, a few others stand out, including:
- Alaska: Spot
- Arkansas: Chloe
- Hawaii: Buddy
- Kentucky: Bear
- Montana: Otter
- South Dakota: Winter
- Utah: Moose
See the full rankings
. (Or check out other lists
.)