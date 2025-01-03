'Human Wall' Blocks Arrest of South Korea's President

South Korean investigators suspended efforts to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday after an hours-long standoff that saw 200 soldiers and members of the Presidential Security Service form a "human wall" to protect Yoon, per CNN . Some 80 police officers and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office had entered the presidential compound in Seoul but were blocked from reaching the president's residence as a result. The CIO, which described altercations of "varying intensity," called off enforcement of the arrest warrant—which allows Yoon to be held for 48 hours for questioning about leading an insurrection following his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law—citing the safety of people on the ground, per Reuters .

Hundreds of Yoon's supporters had also gathered. Some waved American flags and held signs reading "Stop the steal," per CNN. Yoon's defense team has objected to the warrant, calling it illegal and citing the US Supreme Court decision that found President-elect Trump has immunity for actions taken as president. But as Reuters notes, "insurrection is one of the few criminal charges from which a South Korean president does not have immunity." The main opposition Democratic Party on Friday called on Yoon to stop his "cowardly hiding" as "all members of the Republic of Korea need to abide by law and order." It urged PSS agents to cooperate with the warrant while refusing unlawful orders. The CIO has accused PSS leaders of obstruction of official duty, per Reuters.

Yoon is under criminal investigation for insurrection after declaring martial law on Dec. 3. He claimed the move was needed to root out "anti-state forces" hours before lawmakers voted to reverse the declaration after barricading the doors of the National Assembly. "Yoon had allegedly instructed the military to use firearms to break the doors, if necessary, to remove lawmakers gathering inside the main chamber," CNN reports, citing court documents. The CIO said Friday it "deeply regretted" Yoon's non-compliance and would consider next steps. The warrant, approved by a court on Tuesday, remains valid until Monday, though it could be extended. A Constitutional Court trial to begin Jan. 14 will determine whether Yoon's impeachment is upheld and he is formally removed from office. (More South Korea stories.)