Supporters Try to Keep Officers From Impeached President

South Korean investigators on Friday were attempting to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree last month, as hundreds of his supporters gathered at his residence in Seoul, vowing to block their approach. About 20 investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police officers were seen entering the gate of Yoon's residence in Seoul to execute a warrant for his detainment, the AP reports. It wasn't clear whether the president would cooperate with authorities trying to take him.

In a defiant New Year's message to supporters rallying outside his residence, Yoon said he will "fight to the end" against "anti-state forces." His lawyers have described the warrant to detain him as illegal. Investigators from the anti-corruption agency were earlier seen loading boxes into several vehicles before leaving their building in the city of Gwacheon. Television footage later showed some of those vehicles weaving between police buses that barricaded the streets near Yoon's residence. Thousands of police officers were gathered at Yoon's residence.

A Seoul court issued a warrant for Yoon's detention on Tuesday after he evaded multiple requests to appear for questioning and blocked searches of his office in Seoul, hindering an investigation into whether his power grab on Dec. 3 amounted to rebellion. The warrant is valid for one week, per the AP, and investigators may make another attempt to detain Yoon if they are unable to do so on Friday. If Yoon is detained, the anti-corruption agency will have 48 hours to investigate him and either request a warrant for his formal arrest or release him. Yoon's defense minister, police chief and several top military commanders have already been arrested over their roles in the martial law enactment.