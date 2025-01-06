Tourist Killed While Bathing Elephant at Thai Center

What was meant to be a bonding experience between human and beast turned into tragedy last week at a wildlife sanctuary in Thailand. People reports that Spanish tourist Blanca Ojanguren Garcia, 22, was with her boyfriend on Friday at Koh Yao Elephant Care in the province of Phang Nga, bathing one of the elephants, when the animal suddenly killed her. Although some media reports said that Garcia was gored to death, El Mundo notes that the elephant's tusks weren't involved, and Spanish news agency EFE confirms there was no goring, per the Daily Mail .

Instead, the elephant, a 50-year-old female, appeared to have landed a fatal blow with its trunk, per El Mundo, citing local police. Garcia, who was living in Taiwan as an exchange student and visiting Thailand with her boyfriend, was rushed to a hospital after the attack and died there. None of the eight other tourists and 10 staff members present were injured. The owner, however, confirms to the paper that the elephant center closed after the incident, with no known reopening date.

Experts tell Spanish-language newspaper Clarin that the elephant may have been stressed at having to mingle with humans outside its natural habitat, per the BBC. Animal activists have long decried "elephant care" packages like those at Koh Yao Elephant Care, where, for between $55 and $85, visitors can prepare food for, feed, and bathe the elephants. Arrangements to repatriate Garcia's body are in the works. The law faculty at Spain's University of Navarra, where Garcia attended school for law and international relations, expressed their condolences online. "We share the grief of her family and ask for prayers for her soul," they wrote on X. (More elephants stories.)