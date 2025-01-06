Justin Trudeau Resigns as Prime Minister

Following a flurry of reports that he would do this very thing, on Monday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will resign as Liberal Party leader, a position he has held for 11 years. In an appearance in Ottawa, he said:

The New York Times reports what Trudeau's reference to a "nationwide" process means: that the party will opt for "the lengthier route" to selecting a new leader via a "grassroots process that can take several weeks and will see contenders campaign. ... This means Trudeau will lead the country through the first months of Donald J. Trump's new presidency and manage talks over tariffs."

The Wall Street Journal reports recent polling puts Trudeau's approval rating at just 20%, while the Conservatives are running more than 20 percentage points ahead of his Liberal Party. The paper calls him the "latest standard-bearer for progressive politics to suffer from a voter backlash, amid economic retreat, discontent with aggressive climate policies and a growing resistance to immigration." (More Justin Trudeau stories.)