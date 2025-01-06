A Meaningless Game Earned Seahawks' QB $6M

The Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances had been dashed before Sunday's matchup against the Rams, but the team's 30-25 win meant a massive potential payday for quarterback Geno Smith. ESPN reports Smith hit three of his contract escalators during the game, scoring him a cool $6 million in total. They were:

Bleacher Report adds there were two other escalators Smith did not hit that would have brought him another $5 million: have 30 passing touchdowns (he ended with 21) and a 100.874 passer rating (he ended with a 93.2 rating). ESPN explains escalators aren't the same as incentives, which are secured the moment a player hits them. In Smith's case, the $6 million in escalator money will be tacked onto the $10 million roster bonus he's set to receive on March 16 so long as he is still part of the Seahawks organization at that time. Writing for the Seattle Times, Matt Calkins weighs in on the likelihood of Smith still being with the Seahawks at that time: