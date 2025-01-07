Monkey in Tutu Captured Before Winter Storm Hits

A monkey in a pink tutu that slipped out of a Missouri home was captured just before a winter storm slammed the state. "Bananas" is how the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office described the apprehension of the primate in a Facebook post. The spider monkey was spotted Friday afternoon at the intersection of two highways near the town of Otto, just to the south of the St. Louis area, the AP reports. The monkey had been staying at a nearby home when it managed to open a door and get outside.