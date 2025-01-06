Court Holds Giuliani in Contempt for Stalling

A federal judge has found Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court for violating orders to turn over information about his assets to the former Georgia election workers he defamed. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss won a $148 million judgment against the former New York mayor and Donald Trump lawyer that they have not been able to collect. Giuliani was questioned in court for two days in New York about why he hasn't complied with the court orders. US District Judge Lewis Liman announced his conclusion on Monday, NBC News reports. "The defendant has attempted to run the clock by stalling," he said.

Liman said he'll rule on sanctions later. The judge didn't buy the defendant's explanation for not turning over the information to the women, who are preparing for a trial this month involving whether Giuliani can keep the $3.5 million condominium he owns in Florida. "He has testified that he did not respond because he suspected the motives of plaintiff's counsel," Liman said in court, per CNN. "That is not an excuse for violating the court's orders."

Giuliani also testified it's difficult to keep up with his various court proceedings, which include two criminal cases and two other defamation suits tied to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. "Some days it is completely impossible because there are conflicting demands for material and appearances on the same day," he said. (More Rudy Giuliani stories.)