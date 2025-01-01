2 Dead, 20 Injured in Hawaii Fireworks Explosion

A New Year's Eve fireworks explosion in a Honolulu-area neighborhood killed two people and injured 20 others, authorities say. The accident occurred just before midnight outside a home, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a statement. The neighborhood is near Honolulu's international airport and a joint US Air Force and Navy base, the AP reports. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other 20 victims were transported to hospitals, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 11:59pm, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports. "The first unit arrived on scene at 12:07am, at the same time as Emergency Medical Services, to find multiple people injured due to a fireworks explosion at the exterior of the residence," the department said. KHON2 reports that first responders were called to numerous other New Year's Eve fireworks incidents in the Honolulu area, including at least four in which people suffered traumatic hand or arm injuries.