Plane Crashes Into Backyard East of LA

A plane crashed into the backyard of a Los Angeles-area home Monday morning, but miraculously, both people aboard the aircraft survived with no serious injuries. The single-engine Cessna clipped trees and bushes before coming down atop a brick wall, KTLA reports. "Thankfully, there were no injuries to the occupants of the plane or any civilians on the ground," a captain with the LA County sheriff's office says. "We will work closely with our Aviation partners to investigate the cause." There was no damage to the home in the San Gabriel Valley's Temple City, NBC Los Angeles reports.