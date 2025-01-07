Plane Crashes Into Backyard East of LA

Miraculously, both people on board walked away unscathed
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 7, 2025 4:00 AM CST
Plane Crashes Into Backyard East of LA
A small plane carrying two passengers crashed into vegetation outside a home in Temple City, Calif., near the San Gabriel Valley Airport, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.   (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A plane crashed into the backyard of a Los Angeles-area home Monday morning, but miraculously, both people aboard the aircraft survived with no serious injuries. The single-engine Cessna clipped trees and bushes before coming down atop a brick wall, KTLA reports. "Thankfully, there were no injuries to the occupants of the plane or any civilians on the ground," a captain with the LA County sheriff's office says. "We will work closely with our Aviation partners to investigate the cause." There was no damage to the home in the San Gabriel Valley's Temple City, NBC Los Angeles reports. (More California stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X