The Elusive Bandit Had a Secret: a Twin Brother

Australian police tracking the "After Dark Bandit" couldn't puzzle out how he managed to rob banks and betting parlors around the same time in different locations. As the Atavist explains, it was only when they arrested Peter Morgan and searched his home that they discovered the answer in a photograph: Peter had an identical twin, Doug. Both men ended up serving more than a decade in prison for their unusual crime spree in the late 1970s. But the story by Andrew Dubbins does more than revisit their crimes—which includes the near-fatal shooting of a police officer—it catches up with the brothers today. Both sound remorseful while at the same time preoccupied with their fame and reputation. They're also competitive with each other, the continuation of a lifelong trait.
"The final competition between the Morgan brothers is over their legacy, as each man seeks to prove who was the better thief and who became the better man," writes Dubbins. "Their feud has reached its climax; neither brother knows where the other lives." Peter (who insists he was the brains behind the robberies) uses "ADB" in his email address, because Doug beat him to "After Dark Bandit." Both are planning to write memoirs. Those books will surely include details of their unusual childhood activity: accompanying their bank-robber father on heists, as lookouts from the back seat of the family car. Read the full story. (Or check out other longform recaps.)