The Elusive Bandit Had a Secret: a Twin Brother

Australian police tracking the "After Dark Bandit" couldn't puzzle out how he managed to rob banks and betting parlors around the same time in different locations. As the Atavist explains, it was only when they arrested Peter Morgan and searched his home that they discovered the answer in a photograph: Peter had an identical twin, Doug. Both men ended up serving more than a decade in prison for their unusual crime spree in the late 1970s. But the story by Andrew Dubbins does more than revisit their crimes—which includes the near-fatal shooting of a police officer—it catches up with the brothers today. Both sound remorseful while at the same time preoccupied with their fame and reputation. They're also competitive with each other, the continuation of a lifelong trait.