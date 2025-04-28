Trump: This Time, 'I Run the Country and the World'

The Atlantic is out with a deeply reported piece on President Trump to mark the first 100 days of his second term, a story that incorporates an interview with him. And in that interview, Trump makes a remarkable statement:

"The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive," he says when asked to contrast this term with his first. "I had all these crooked guys," he said. "And the second time, I run the country and the world."