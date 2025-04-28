Trump: This Time, 'I Run the Country and the World'

The Atlantic is out with a deeply reported piece on President Trump to mark the first 100 days of his second term, a story that incorporates an interview with him. And in that interview, Trump makes a remarkable statement:
- "The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive," he says when asked to contrast this term with his first. "I had all these crooked guys," he said. "And the second time, I run the country and the world."
Other points:
- It's fun: Trump also agrees with the observation that he seems to be enjoying himself. "I'm having a lot of fun, considering what I do," he said. "You know, what I do is such serious stuff."
- Billionaires: When asked about how Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and others of their ilk seem to have embraced him, he offered a theory. "It's just a higher level of respect. I don't know. Maybe they didn't know me at the beginning, and they know me now."
- Election night: The piece includes a line attributed to Trump on election night, just before the race was formally called. "You know, they made a big mistake," he said to his senior team. "They could have been getting rid of us by now. But actually, we're just beginning."
