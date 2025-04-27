The Doctor 'Had No Business Conducting Executions'

Few jobs are more shrouded in secrecy than that of a death row executioner, but in a lengthy piece for the Guardian , death penalty researcher Corinna Lain reveals what she's discovered after years of study: The people responsible for carrying out executions are rarely who you might expect. "I was trying to figure out why states are so breathtakingly bad at a procedure that we use on cats and dogs every day," she writes by way of explanation, and that took her to Missouri, where a series of lawsuits and some media digging led to the revelation that Dr. Alan Doerhoff oversaw 54 of Missouri's 65 executions between 1976 and 2006.

His errors, as revealed in court, included improper dosing of sodium thiopental; protocol required 5 grams be used, but he only used 2.5 grams. He blamed dyslexia, saying "it's not unusual for me to make mistakes," then later clarified he was not dyslexic. Still, the state said it was confident in his ability to do the job, until a journalist revealed both Doerhoff's identity and his medical history, which included 20 malpractice suits and having privileges revoked at two hospitals. The state barred him from conducting more executions—while making it illegal to disclose executioner identities, with punitive damages for violations. Then Arizona hired Doerhoff to do that very thing.

That triggered a lawsuit in Arizona, which led to the revelation that "Doerhoff wasn't the only executioner who had no business conducting executions," writes Lain. One of Arizona's IV team executioners was a former nurse with a suspended license. A subsequent suit revealed another team member was a prison guard who hadn't placed an IV since being a medical corpsman in the military 15 years prior; he had a number of arrests on his record. (Read Lain's full piece, which details her findings on "patently unfit executioners in other states" and her theories on how they ended up in the job.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)