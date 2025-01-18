Judge Weighs Arresting Impeached President

South Korea's impeached president on Saturday argued for his release before a Seoul judge as the court reviewed whether to grant a law enforcement request for his formal arrest. President Yoon Suk Yeol's appearance at the Seoul Western District Court triggered chaotic scenes in nearby streets, where thousands of his fervent supporters rallied for hours calling for his release. They clashed with police, who detained around 40 protesters, including about 20 who climbed over a fence in an attempt to approach the court, the AP reports. Yoon has been in detention since he was taken into custody on Wednesday in a massive law enforcement operation at his residence.

He faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which set off the country's most serious political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading an investigation with police and the military, requested the Seoul Western District Court to grant a warrant for Yoon's formal arrest. Yoon's lawyers said he spoke for about 40 minutes to the judge during the nearly five-hour closed-door hearing. His legal team and anti-corruption agencies presented opposing arguments about whether he should be held in custody. The lawyers did not share his specific comments.

The judge is expected to make a decision by late Saturday or early Sunday, per the AP. If Yoon is arrested, investigators can extend his detention to 20 days, during which they will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment. If the court rejects the investigators' request, Yoon will be released and return to his residence.