'90s Singer Jill Sobule Dies in House Fire

Jill Sobule, the singer behind such beloved '90s hits as "Supermodel," featured prominently in the film Clueless, died early Thursday in a house fire. She was 66. Sobule died in Minneapolis, but no further details have been given. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Guardian reports. Sobule's first hit, "I Kissed a Girl," was "the first openly LGBTQ-themed song" to make it onto Billboard's Top 20 chart, CNN reports. Per People, the song "paved the way for countless future LGBTQ+ pop stars to be open about their sexuality within their songwriting and find continued mainstream success." Sobule's dozen albums also tackled issues including disordered eating, capital punishment, mental health, shoplifting, and even criticism of the MAGA movement, Variety reports.
Her final album was released in 2018, and she had plans to tour in the US through the fall. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law and her nephews. "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture," says her manager. "I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others." (More celebrity death stories.)