'90s Singer Jill Sobule Dies in House Fire

Jill Sobule, the singer behind such beloved '90s hits as "Supermodel," featured prominently in the film Clueless, died early Thursday in a house fire. She was 66. Sobule died in Minneapolis, but no further details have been given. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Guardian reports. Sobule's first hit, "I Kissed a Girl," was "the first openly LGBTQ-themed song" to make it onto Billboard's Top 20 chart, CNN reports. Per People, the song "paved the way for countless future LGBTQ+ pop stars to be open about their sexuality within their songwriting and find continued mainstream success." Sobule's dozen albums also tackled issues including disordered eating, capital punishment, mental health, shoplifting, and even criticism of the MAGA movement, Variety reports.