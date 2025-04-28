One Factor in Potomac Crash: 'See and Avoid' Tactic

A New York Times investigation into the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger plane near Ronald Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people in January does not pin the blame on a single factor but on a series of complex ones. However, the story by Kate Kelly and Mark Walker puts a focus on a common aviation tactic known as "visual separation," also known as "see and avoid." Pilots of helicopters or small aircraft are routinely granted permission to use the tactic near airports to keep traffic moving, as was the case here. It "works exactly as it sounds," the story explains. "A pilot is meant to see neighboring air traffic, often without assistance from the controller, and avoid it by either hovering in place until the traffic passes or by flying around it in prescribed ways."