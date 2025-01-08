Feds: George Santos Made $400K on Cameo

George Santos is asking a judge to delay his federal fraud sentencing until he can make more episodes of his podcast to raise the money needed to pay his more than $500,000 in fines, but prosecutors say the disgraced ex-lawmaker has more than the $1,000 in liquid assets he's claiming. According to prosecutors, Santos has made more than $400,000 from his appearances on video-sharing website Cameo, ABC News reports. Prosecutors are opposing Santos' effort to delay his sentencing Feb. 7 sentencing to August, which would give him six more months to pay the nearly $580,000 in forfeiture and restitution as part of his plea deal on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, the AP reports.
"The numerous victims of Santos's criminal schemes, and the community writ large have a strong collective interest in the expeditious resolution of this case," prosecutors said in their response to Santos' request. In addition to the Cameo money, they say he earned $174,000 in salary during his time as a congressman, and another $400,000 from a recent documentary. "A delay to allow Santos to develop his podcast—the title of which is a tone-deaf and unrepentant reference to the crimes he committed—is presumptively unreasonable," the prosecutors say. The title of the podcast is Pants on Fire. (More George Santos stories.)