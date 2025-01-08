Feds: George Santos Made $400K on Cameo

George Santos is asking a judge to delay his federal fraud sentencing until he can make more episodes of his podcast to raise the money needed to pay his more than $500,000 in fines, but prosecutors say the disgraced ex-lawmaker has more than the $1,000 in liquid assets he's claiming. According to prosecutors, Santos has made more than $400,000 from his appearances on video-sharing website Cameo, ABC News reports. Prosecutors are opposing Santos' effort to delay his sentencing Feb. 7 sentencing to August, which would give him six more months to pay the nearly $580,000 in forfeiture and restitution as part of his plea deal on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, the AP reports.