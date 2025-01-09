A Long Hollywood Marriage Is Ending, Sources Say

A nearly two-decade Hollywood relationship is over, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, married since 2008, are planning to divorce, the sources say. They met in 2004 while Alba was filming Fantastic Four, on which Warren served as director's assistant. They were engaged by 2007 and have three children ages 16, 12, and 7. Their reasons for splitting are not clear, but the gossip site notes both have been spotted recently sans wedding rings. Alba's Honest Company is a billion-dollar brand, and it's not clear whether they signed a prenup. (More Jessica Alba stories.)