George Santos' New Gig: Selling Videos on Cameo

How does an expelled congressman make a buck? Selling $200 videos on the website Cameo, apparently. The Hill reports that George Santos is on the site hawking the videos, in which people can request personalized messages. One of his former staffers confirms to Wired that it's legit. A link to Cameo also is now part of his bio on the X platform. "They can boot me out of Congress but they can't take away my good humor or my larger than life personality, nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I've done," the former New York congressman says in one of his first videos.
The Cut thinks a Santos video would make a dynamite Christmas gift. "If you're on the fence about shelling out ($200) for a one-of-a-kind greeting, consider the fact that it is not just a good gift, but could eventually get subpoenaed by the Department of Justice," writes Olivia Craighead. "You could be part of history." The site is more typically used by celebs—Brian Baumgartner, aka Kevin from The Office, has been one of the more popular ones—but political figures including Sarah Palin and Roger Stone also have pages there. (A George Santos movie is in the works, too.)