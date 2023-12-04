George Santos' New Gig: Selling Videos on Cameo

Ousted congressman doesn't waste much time for next act
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2023 3:11 PM CST
George Santos' New Gig: Selling Videos on Cameo
George Santos leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Representatives Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

How does an expelled congressman make a buck? Selling $200 videos on the website Cameo, apparently. The Hill reports that George Santos is on the site hawking the videos, in which people can request personalized messages. One of his former staffers confirms to Wired that it's legit. A link to Cameo also is now part of his bio on the X platform. "They can boot me out of Congress but they can't take away my good humor or my larger than life personality, nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I've done," the former New York congressman says in one of his first videos.

The Cut thinks a Santos video would make a dynamite Christmas gift. "If you're on the fence about shelling out ($200) for a one-of-a-kind greeting, consider the fact that it is not just a good gift, but could eventually get subpoenaed by the Department of Justice," writes Olivia Craighead. "You could be part of history." The site is more typically used by celebs—Brian Baumgartner, aka Kevin from The Office, has been one of the more popular ones—but political figures including Sarah Palin and Roger Stone also have pages there. (A George Santos movie is in the works, too.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X