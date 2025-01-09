Billy Crystal Loses Home of 46 Years in Wildfire

The list of big names impacted by the southern California wildfires keeps growing. The Palisades Fire, mapped at nearly 16,000 acres as of Wednesday night with 0% containment, was burning in an area between Malibu and Santa Monica where many celebrities live. (It is LA's most destructive fire ever.) Other stars were impacted by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, near Pasadena, mapped at almost 11,000 acres Wednesday night with 0% containment. Other, smaller wildfires were still burning in the area as well, with new ones, including one in the Hollywood Hills not far from the Walk of Fame, continuing to pop up Wednesday night as strong winds buffeted the area. President Biden canceled what would have been the final foreign trip of his presidency so he could monitor the response to the emergency situation, the AP reports. The latest on celebrity homes: