Billy Crystal Loses Home of 46 Years in Wildfire

The list of big names impacted by the southern California wildfires keeps growing. The Palisades Fire, mapped at nearly 16,000 acres as of Wednesday night with 0% containment, was burning in an area between Malibu and Santa Monica where many celebrities live. (It is LA's most destructive fire ever.) Other stars were impacted by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, near Pasadena, mapped at almost 11,000 acres Wednesday night with 0% containment. Other, smaller wildfires were still burning in the area as well, with new ones, including one in the Hollywood Hills not far from the Walk of Fame, continuing to pop up Wednesday night as strong winds buffeted the area. President Biden canceled what would have been the final foreign trip of his presidency so he could monitor the response to the emergency situation, the AP reports. The latest on celebrity homes:
- Billy Crystal: "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979," Crystal and his wife said in a statement regarding their Pacific Palisades home, which burned down. "We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away."
- Paris Hilton: "Seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," she posted of her Malibu home. "This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."
- Mandy Moore: "My children's school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together," she posted regarding the Eaton Fire. "I love you, Altadena." Whitney Cummings and Cameron Mathison also had to flee the Eaton Fire, TMZ reports.
- James Woods: He broke down while talking about the loss of his home on CNN, Deadline reports. "It feels like losing a loved one," he said. "It tests your soul, losing everything at once."
- Cary Elwes: The Princess Bride star confirmed his home was lost in the Palisades Fire.
Others whose homes were lost include Eugene Levy and John Goodman, per TMZ. The Guardian lists Diane Warren and Ricki Lake as well. The fate of Ben Affleck's home in the Palisades is not clear, but the New York Post reports he evacuated to the home of his ex, Jennifer Garner. Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Steven Spielberg, and Michael Keaton also live in that area. See more celebrities who had to evacuate here, or information on landmarks that have burned here. (Steve Guttenberg was helping to move abandoned cars out of the way in the Palisades.)