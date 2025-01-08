Thermal Drone Finds Dog Missing for a Week

An Illinois family is feeling thankful after "technology helped reunite [a] pooch with his people." Per NBC Chicago , David Nowak let his three dogs out of his Crystal Lake house early on the morning of Dec. 30, but one, his 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog, Charlie, never returned. "He just took off," Nowak recalls. He and his fiancee, Kate Belmonte, plastered the neighborhood with flyers and organized volunteer searches, but after days of no luck tracking down Charlie, the couple got the pros involved.

They recruited Dog Gone Pet Recovery, a company owned by Kat Cavanaugh that specializes in thermal imaging drones, but Cavanaugh, too, came up empty after a few days and brought in a friend, Mike Smith of SmithicAir, another drone photography and video firm. On Sunday, finally—success. One of Smith's drones spotted Charlie in a wooded area about a mile from his home (see the moment he was first seen on camera here). Nowak and Belmonte rushed to the spot where he was seen; video shows them patiently waiting in the road, so as not to spook the pup, as a limping Charlie slowly makes his way to them.

"The moment he was walking to us, we both just started ugly crying and had our arms out," Belmonte tells NBC. Cavanaugh writes in a Facebook post: "You'll see how hesitant Charlie is to approach them. This is a perfect example of a dog in survival mode not recognizing its owners right away. This is why we never chase." Charlie was found to have suffered a broken leg, possibly after being hit by a car, but he's since had surgery and is set to make a full recovery. "Unbelievable technology," Nowak tells ABC7 of the drones that helped bring Charlie home. (More uplifting news stories.)