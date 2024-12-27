Iran Arrested Journalist, Italy Says

Cecilia Sala, an Italian newspaper journalist and podcaster, has been arrested in Iran after going there this month for interviews, Italy's foreign ministry said. The podcast company she works for, Chora Media, said that the reporter is being held in solitary confinement at the Evin prison in Tehran and that no reason was given for her detention. Sala was due to fly back to Rome on Dec. 20 but didn't arrive at the Tehran airport, Italian officials said. Her cellphone went silent after texts the day before, the BBC reports. Iran has not confirmed the arrest.