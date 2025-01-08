Part of Jack Smith's Report Will See Daylight

The Justice Department said Wednesday that it will release special counsel Jack Smith's findings on Donald Trump's efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, but it will keep under wraps for now the rest of the record focused on the president-elect's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Per the AP, the revelation was made in a filing to a federal appeals court that was considering a defense request to block the release of the two-volume report while charges remain pending against two Trump co-defendants in the Florida case accusing the president-elect of illegally holding classified documents. Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge presiding over the classified-documents case, granted the request Tuesday, issuing a temporary block on the report.