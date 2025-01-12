Who's a Good Boy? Press 'Me'

Traditionally, when a dog wanted to go outside, he might go to the door and bark. But more and more dog owners say their pets have a new way to communicate—by pressing a button marked "outside." Or "eat." Or "worried." Or "love." Or, well, you name it. See the feats of Bunny , for instance, one of the more popular canine button-pushers on TikTok, writes Camille Bromley in the New York Times Magazine . Advocates say these examples prove that dogs are way smarter than we think and can learn to "talk" to their owners. Critics dismiss it as some combination of wishful thinking, blind luck, cherry-picked examples, and naivete. But what do scientists say? Bromley explores the surprisingly robust debate underway in this community.

In 2020, for example, Federico Rossano, an associate professor of cognitive science at UC-San Diego, began the largest study into animal communication ever conducted, involving 10,000 dogs and cats in nearly 50 countries. Rossano, who came to the research as a skeptic, "has found that the dogs, on average, recognize certain common words and press certain two-word phrases nonrandomly, without only mimicking their owners' presses," writes Bromley. "This indicates that the dogs aren't just mindlessly slamming buttons." Then comes a very large "but"—the tests (still ongoing) "do not yet show that dogs are doing anything scientists didn't already know they could do."

Bromley's piece explores this in depth by digging into animal-communication studies of yore, many of which are now maligned. Dogs are thought to be roughly as smart as human toddlers, so their ability to learn to hit buttons to some degree might not be a shock. But is this wise? Alexandra Horowitz of Barnard College is known as a "killjoy" in the field. "Dogs already do so much to accommodate our lives," she says. "They're on our schedule. They have to ask us if they want to urinate. They socialize on our schedule. They walk where we want to walk on a leash. ... Why do we lean into forcing them to wear clothes and speak our language?" (The full story is an interesting read for dog owners and nonowners alike.)