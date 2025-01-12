We May Soon Have 'Highways in the Sky'

When he was still a boy making long, tedious trips between his school and his mountain home during the '80s, JoeBen Bevirt fantasized about flying cars that could whisk him to his destination in minutes. As CEO of Joby Aviation, Bevirt is getting closer to turning his boyhood dream into reality as latter-day versions of the Wright brothers launch a new class of electric-powered aircraft vying to become sky taxis.
- The aircraft—an "electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle" (eVTOL)—lifts off like a helicopter before flying up to 200mph, with a range of about 100 miles. These craft fly without the excessive noise caused by fuel-powered helicopters and small airplanes, per the AP. "We are just a few steps from the finish line," Bevirt says. "We want to turn what are now one- and two-hour trips into five-minute trips."