Los Angeles Fires Could Be the Costliest in US History

The wildfires burning out of control in the Los Angeles area are on course to become one of the most expensive natural disasters in US history. The Wall Street Journal reports that JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar estimates total economic losses at $50 billion, including $20 billion or more in insured losses, which would make the Los Angeles fires the costliest blaze on record in the US. The 2018 Camp fire in Northern California caused $12.5 billion in insured losses, with figures adjusted for inflation, the Journal reports. The Maui fires in 2023 caused $4.4 in insured losses, making it the fourth-costliest US fire, according to insurance broker Aon.
The Camp fire caused a total economic loss of around $30 billion, while Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was the costliest natural disaster in US history, with estimated losses around $200 billion, the Los Angeles Times reports.
- The full extent of the damage is unclear, but Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said Thursday that the number of damaged and destroyed structures is in the thousands, KTLA reports. The two biggest fires, the Palisades and the Eaton, are believed to have each destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, including some of the country's most expensive real estate. Five people have died, and the toll is expected to rise. Almost 200,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders.
- "This is a terrible disaster," says Accuweather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter, per the BBC. Accuweather predicts that losses will be between $52 billion and $57 billion. Porter says that even after the fires are out, there could be long-term effects on health and tourism.
- Char Miller, professor of environmental analysis and history at Pomona College in Claremont, California, tells USA Today that other California fires have burned larger areas, but the Los Angeles fires have burned more expensive property. "One of the realities in large fires that burn into subdivisions is the cost of the homes and the cost to replace the homes is astronomical," Miller says.
- Many homeowners were uninsured. Insurers have been declining to renew policies in California, especially in areas most at risk of wildfires, and the fires have raised serious concerns about the future of the home insurance industry in the state.
