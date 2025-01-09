Los Angeles Fires Could Be the Costliest in US History

The wildfires burning out of control in the Los Angeles area are on course to become one of the most expensive natural disasters in US history. The Wall Street Journal reports that JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar estimates total economic losses at $50 billion, including $20 billion or more in insured losses, which would make the Los Angeles fires the costliest blaze on record in the US. The 2018 Camp fire in Northern California caused $12.5 billion in insured losses, with figures adjusted for inflation, the Journal reports. The Maui fires in 2023 caused $4.4 in insured losses, making it the fourth-costliest US fire, according to insurance broker Aon.