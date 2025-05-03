Plane Sets Down on Riviera Fairway

A single-engine plane that had trouble landing at the Santa Monica Airport instead set down a few miles away on a fairway at a premier golf course in Los Angeles. The plane's three occupants were unharmed in the emergency landing Friday afternoon at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area, KTLA reports. The reason for the plane's difficulty was not yet known, Los Angeles fire officials said, and an investigation has begun. At nearly the same moment, a small plane with only the pilot aboard overshot the runway at the Fullerton Airport, southeast of Pacific Palisades, and crashed into fencing, per KTLA. The pilot's condition was not announced.