Republicans Rip Trump Budget, Especially the Defense Part

Three senior Republican senators responded with sharp criticism and sarcasm to President Trump's proposed 2026 budget on Friday, comparing the numbers to their party nominee's campaign promises about a strong national defense. The senators also suggested that since the final decision isn't Trump's, they'll take it from here, the New York Times reports. One issue is the plan to increase Pentagon funding by 13%, something even some Republicans see as an accounting gimmick, since it assumes $119.3 billion in government-wide spending cuts will cover it, per the Washington Post. That money is written into legislation as going to certain new projects, not to the Pentagon budget. Reaction came from: