Modern Family Alum Has Thoughts on Weight Loss Drug

One of the main cast members from Modern Family is singing the praises of the weight loss drug Mounjaro to manage his Type 2 diabetes, though he says he kept his diagnosis hidden from most of the world for years. Eric Stonestreet, 53, who started receiving Mounjaro injections in May 2022, calls the prescription drug a "game-changer" that has "changed my lifestyle, changed my approach to eating, changed my approach to exercise," per People . The actor, who now serves as a spokesperson for Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly alongside his mom, says he's "down quite a bit" in the pounds department and that there's now "a pep in my step."

"I notice it walking through the airport with my bags," he says. "I'm just lighter on my feet. It feels good. I mean, everyone's experienced that. You lose a couple pounds and you feel better." Stonestreet, who received his diabetes diagnosis right around the time he was cast on Modern Family in 2009, reveals that he stayed mostly mum about his condition, not telling his colleagues, friends, parents (who also have Type 2 diabetes), or even his fiancee, Lindsay Schweitzer, for a few years.

In fact, Stonestreet says he thinks Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played his on-screen husband, was the only person on cast who knew about his health. "It's not anything I ever talked about," he tells USA Today. "I just kind of was ashamed and embarrassed, because of course a guy that looks like me has Type 2 diabetes. That's what everybody thinks. 'That's what you get for looking like you and eating like you.'" Stonestreet says that in addition to his weight loss, he also now has healthier, prediabetic blood sugar levels. BuzzFeed hosts a list of other celebs who've openly jumped on the bandwagon. On the "proud user" list for Mounjaro and similar drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound are Amy Schumer, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Elon Musk. (More Eric Stonestreet stories.)