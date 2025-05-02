Next National Security Adviser? Surprise Name Emerges

With Mike Waltz out , who will be President Trump's next national security adviser? Axios reports that longtime adviser Stephen Miller has emerged as a leading candidate. The story quotes five insiders saying so, though Miller himself hasn't confirmed the speculation—or whether he'd be interested. The longtime Trump aide is currently Trump's chief domestic adviser, notes the Hill , and he is seen as the architect of the president's aggressive deportation policies.

One of the Axios sources tells the outlet that Miller might be interested in taking the position provided he's still able to have a big say on immigration matters. A big factor in his favor is that he reportedly works well with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is serving as the interim replacement for Waltz. Fox News, meanwhile, ticks off a list of potential candidates—Miller is not among them—and a top one is Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy to the Middle East. Also on the list is GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik. (More Stephen Miller stories.)