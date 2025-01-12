Power Returns as South Slowly Thaws

After a freezing winter storm shut schools, cut power, and canceled or delayed flights, the South was slowly thawing Sunday as weather warmed. Crews worked furiously, the AP reports, and by Sunday morning power had been restored to parts of North Carolina and South Carolina where tens of thousands of customers lost electricity over the past few days, according to Duke Energy. Power was back for 97% of the retail customers served by Georgia Power—the state largest utility—which serves all but four of the state's 159 counties, it said.

Much of the winter weather has moved out of the Atlanta area, said Dylan Lusk, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Peachtree, Georgia. Warmer weather was expected, but some areas were still dealing with ice, and authorities warned people to drive slowly and be careful with slick spots on roads—especially when temperatures drop again at night and melted snow and ice refreezes. "Black ice will return as temperatures drop below freezing this evening through Monday morning," the National Weather Service said. Seven flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—an improvement from Saturday when around 1,000 flights were affected.

In some cities, the storm piled up more than a year's worth of snowfall, per the AP. As much as a foot fell in parts of Arkansas. In Memphis, a city that usually sees 2.7 inches a year, the Memphis International Airport recording more than 7 inches. While the National Weather Service says that Gulf Coast residents can expect showers Sunday and Monday, other parts of the country may see snow and brace for a mass of cold, dry air from the Arctic region—including in the Great Lakes region. School was canceled on Friday for millions of children from Texas to Georgia and as far east as South Carolina, giving them a rare snow day.