Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Ceasefire on Phone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Biden spoke Sunday about efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Israel-Hamas war, a sign of the intensifying push to reach a deal before President-elect Trump's inauguration next week, the AP reports. Talks mediated over the past year by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar have repeatedly stalled at moments when they seemed close to a deal. Still, in recent days, US officials have expressed hope of sealing an agreement. The White House and Netanyahu's office both confirmed the phone call between the two leaders without providing details.

Sunday's call between Biden and Netanyahu came as the head of Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence agency, David Barnea, and Biden's top Mideast adviser, Brett McGurk, were both in the Qatari capital Doha. Barnea's presence, confirmed by Netanyahu's office, meant high-level Israeli officials who would need to sign off on any agreement are now involved in talks. McGurk has been working on final details of a text to be presented to both sides, Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN's State of the Union. But he said he would not predict whether a deal can be reached by Jan. 20, the day of the inauguration.

Under discussion now is a phased ceasefire, with Netanyahu signaling he is committed only to the first phase, a partial hostage release in exchange for a weekslong halt in fighting. Hamas has insisted on a full Israeli troop withdrawal from the largely devastated territory, but Netanyahu has insisted on destroying Hamas' ability to fight in Gaza. Just one brief ceasefire has been achieved in 15 months of war, and that was in the earliest weeks of fighting.

(More Israel-Hamas war stories.)