Palisades Fire May Have Started at Site of New Year's Blaze

Not long after midnight on the first day of the new year, firefighters were called to a fire in the Santa Monica Mountains near the southern California community of Pacific Palisades. Believed to have been sparked by New Year's Eve fireworks, it spread slowly amid relatively light 15mph winds, and was contained in less than five hours with no injuries or damage to property. Mop-up operations continued to ensure no flare-ups took place, but locals felt buoyed by the quick response from firefighters, and all was apparently quiet for the next few days. Then, on the morning of Jan. 7, flames erupted in the same area—and this time, devastation ensued, leading to the Palisades Fire, one of a series of fires in Los Angeles that have so far claimed 24 lives and burned more than 12,000 homes.

In extensive pieces detailing the first hours of the Palisades Fire, the Washington Post and NBC News both investigate the question of its origin. Analysis of images and other data indicates the second fire started in the same vicinity as the New Year's blaze, possibly even within the burn scar, and experts indicate it's not out of the question that the fire reignited amid the intense wind conditions on Jan. 7, with speeds topping 80mph. A massive problem: At the same time, fires were popping up all over LA, and because of that the response from firefighters was much slower than it had been just six days earlier. "The first one was extinguished so quickly, and I thought the same was going to happen to this one, but I was wrong," says one local who was burned as he fought the flames—and lost his home to them. Read the full pieces at the Post and NBC. (More Palisades Fire stories.)