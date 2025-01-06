China's Hospitals Fill as Another Virus Emerges

It's been five years since we first started hearing about a contagion out of China called the coronavirus, and now there's word of a new virus causing concern. The Guardian reports that cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, have been surging in the northern part of the country, especially among children, though Chinese health officials are downplaying talk of another pandemic. More:

What is HMPV? Per the Cleveland Clinic, the illness is a respiratory disease that's similar to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. Symptoms usually mimic those of the common cold (cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, etc.), but it can also lead to worse infections and spur bronchitis or pneumonia. Young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised people are especially at risk.