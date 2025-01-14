Smith Report: Trump Would Have Been Convicted

Donald Trump won more than the election in November, argues Jack Smith. Because of the win—and only because of the win—Trump was able to escape what would surely have been a conviction on election-interference charges, the former special counsel says, reports the Wall Street Journal. Smith's long-awaited report explaining why he brought charges against Trump was released late Monday. Details:

Read the 137-page report in full here.

Takeaway quote: Smith referenced the Justice Department's decision to drop the case only because Trump would be a sitting president. "The Department's view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a President is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Office stands fully behind," the report reads. "Indeed, but for Mr. Trump's election and imminent return to the Presidency, the Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial."