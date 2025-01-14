Politics / Jack Smith Congress Gets Jack Smith's Trump Report Special counsel report focused on alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jan 14, 2025 12:11 AM CST Copied FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Special counsel Jack Smith says in a new report that his team "stood up for the rule of law" as it investigated President-elect Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the AP reports. Smith submitted to Congress early Tuesday a report detailing his team's findings about Trump's efforts to cling to power. The Associated Press has obtained a copy. This is a breaking news update, and the story will be updated as it develops. A quote from the report cited by NBC News, which also obtained a copy: Trump spread "demonstrably and, in many cases, obviously false" claims, it says, and "Trump knew that there was no outcome-determinative fraud in the 2020 election, that many of the specific claims that he made were untrue, and that he had lost the election." (More Jack Smith stories.) Report an error