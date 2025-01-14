Could Musk Take Control of TikTok, Too?

Elon Musk might soon have another social media app under his control. Chinese officials are considering selling TikTok's US operations, valued at upward of $50 billion, to the world's richest man as a means of preventing an outright ban in the US, Bloomberg reports. China would much prefer that TikTok parent company ByteDance Ltd. maintain its hold on the company. But as the US Supreme Court has signaled ByteDance's appeal of the US ban is unlikely to be successful , Chinese officials are weighing their options—including a potential sale to Musk, viewing this as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the Trump administration over tariffs and other issues, sources say.

The alleged discussions in Beijing signal TikTok's fate is not entirely up to ByteDance, whose software algorithms cannot be sold without approval from the Chinese government. One scenario being discussed by Chinese officials would see Musk's X take control of TikTok's US operations and "run the businesses together," per the outlet. TikTok could help X attract advertisers, while Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI could benefit from TikTok data related to more than 170 millions US users.

China and Musk declined to comment on what are said to be preliminary discussions. "We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction," said a ByteDance rep. However, "it's not clear how much ByteDance knows about the Chinese government discussions," per Bloomberg. It's also unclear whether Musk, who's engaged with China over Tesla-related business, has been involved in these discussions. There are other options: Trump has suggested he may take action to sidestep a TikTok ban in the US, per the BBC. Bloomberg's sources say there has also been talk of TikTok creating a similar app with new branding specially for US users. (Billionaire Frank McCourt's Project Liberty has other plans.)