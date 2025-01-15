Israel, Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal, mediators announced Wednesday, pausing a devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip and raising the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies. The deal, coming after weeks of painstaking negotiations in Qatar, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in phases and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. It would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes, and would also flood badly needed humanitarian aid into a devastated territory.

Officials from Qatar and Hamas confirmed that a deal had been reached, while Israel hasn't yet commented. The agreement still needs to be approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet, but it is expected to go into effect in the coming days, the AP reports. The deal is expected to deliver an initial six-week halt to fighting that is to be accompanied by the opening of negotiations on ending the war altogether. Over six weeks, 33 of the nearly 100 hostages are to be reunited with their loved ones, though it's unclear if all are still alive.

It remained unclear exactly when and how many displaced Palestinians would be able to return to what remains of their homes and whether the agreement would lead to a complete end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza—key Hamas demands for releasing the remaining captives. Gideon Saar, Israel's foreign minister, said he was cutting a trip to Europe short on Wednesday so he could take part in votes on the deal, Al Jazeera reports. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)