In its waning days, the Biden administration is angling to make a big move against cigarettes' addictive nature. On Wednesday, the FDA released a proposed rule that would slash the allowable nicotine in cigarettes to 0.7 milligrams per gram of tobacco, reports USA Today—levels that "could no longer create and sustain this addiction among people who smoke." CBS News reports the average cigarette contains 17.2 milligrams per gram. More: