Even California Will Raise Flags for Trump Inauguration

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom will join Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and some GOP governors around the country in directing US flags be raised to full height on Inauguration Day, the AP reports. Newsom's spokesperson Izzy Gardon confirmed Wednesday that the governor would temporarily direct the raising of flags at the state Capitol in Sacramento for President-elect Trump's inauguration. Flags at the US Capitol and at statehouses around the country have been lowered to half-staff in honor of the late former President Jimmy Carter. Newsom, who has become a foil for Trump over the years, will need federal help as his state recovers from devastating wildfires that have killed more than two dozen people.