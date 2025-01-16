Even California Will Raise Flags for Trump Inauguration

Other states have already said flags will be lowered again the next day for Jimmy Carter
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 16, 2025 1:00 AM CST
California Governor Gavin Newsom, right, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with CalFire's Nick Schuler during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.   (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom will join Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and some GOP governors around the country in directing US flags be raised to full height on Inauguration Day, the AP reports. Newsom's spokesperson Izzy Gardon confirmed Wednesday that the governor would temporarily direct the raising of flags at the state Capitol in Sacramento for President-elect Trump's inauguration. Flags at the US Capitol and at statehouses around the country have been lowered to half-staff in honor of the late former President Jimmy Carter. Newsom, who has become a foil for Trump over the years, will need federal help as his state recovers from devastating wildfires that have killed more than two dozen people.

Trump has complained about American flags being flown at half-staff during his inauguration. "Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," he posted on his social media platform. Idaho Gov. Brad Little, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds noted in announcements this week that US flags across their states would be relowered on Jan. 21 in honor of Carter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar notice on Monday.

