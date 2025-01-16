Netanyahu Indicates Ceasefire Deal Is Not Final

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night addressed the ceasefire deal being worked out between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing that the agreement is not yet complete. He later went further, claiming Hamas backtracked on a previous understanding of the three-phase deal. The AP reports that claim "could indicate that obstacles remain" to actually implementing the deal, which would see dozens of Israeli hostages released by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being released by Israel and hundreds of displaced Palestinians being allowed to return to their homes in Gaza.

An Israeli official who spoke anonymously to the Washington Post says the final details that still need to be confirmed involve finalizing which Palestinian prisoners will be freed, and Netanyahu's cabinet approving the list. In his statement, Netanyahu thanked both US President Biden and President-elect Trump for "advancing" the deal, but said he wouldn't formally accept it until the final details have been worked out. As far as Hamas' alleged backtracking, he said it had to do with giving Israel veto power over which prisoners would be released if those prisoners had been accused of murder. He said he told negotiators to stand firm on that point. (Both Biden and Trump are taking credit for the deal.)