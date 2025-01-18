Knock, Knock: It's a Meteorite

A Canadian couple went to walk their dogs one evening in July and returned to find their home had welcomed an extraterrestrial visitor. The AP reports their Ring doorbell camera captured extremely rare audio and video of a meteorite impact on land, and it just so happened to end up on their front walkway.

Joe Velaidum and his partner, Laura Kelly, first noticed something strange when they returned to their Prince Edward Island home to find their entryway covered in a strange gray dust. Velaidum told NPR he initially thought something had fallen off the roof and began cleaning up the debris, but his parents who live nearby told him they'd heard a loud bang that could've been a meteorite strike. And after checking the security footage, that theory was confirmed: A meteorite between the size of a golf ball and a baseball hit the property, and the pair reported it to the University of Alberta's Meteorite Reporting System.

Meteorites are pieces of space rock that make it through Earth's atmosphere at speeds between 25,000mph and 160,000mph. NASA says about 95,000 pounds of similar debris hits the planet each day, but it typically lands in an ocean. The recording of this particular strike could be even more significant: One expert said it could be the first time the complete sound of a meteorite strike has been captured on video. (More meteorite stories.)