Amazon Launches Starlink Rival

Amazon has launched its first Project Kuiper internet satellites, signaling its official arrival in the fast-expanding race to blanket the globe with broadband from space. The company launched its first batch of 27 Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the AP reports. The satellites were carried by the United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket. The launch marks Amazon's entry into the satellite internet market, currently dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX and its more than 7,000 Starlink satellites. The Kuiper satellites will eventually reach an altitude of almost 400 miles.

Two test satellites for Project Kuiper were launched in 2023, also using an Atlas V rocket. Project officials said the newest satellites have major upgrades over the previous test models. Each satellite is coated with a mirror film designed to scatter reflected sunlight to address concerns from astronomers about night sky visibility. Stargazers and astronomers have criticized the increase in low-orbiting satellites, arguing they interfere with observations and may increase the risk of satellite collisions. The European-based OneWeb satellite constellation also has hundreds of satellites, but they operate at a higher orbit.

Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos, plans to launch more than 3,200 Kuiper satellites with an aim of delivering fast and affordable broadband internet globally. Bezos now also runs Blue Origin, another private rocket company. Amazon has purchased dozens of launches from both United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin, as well as other providers, to further deploy Kuiper satellites. The Verge recently reported that Project Kuiper is behind schedule; its FCC license requires it to have launched 1,600 satellites into orbit by next summer. Bloomberg reports the company has been struggling to increase satellite production at the rate it needs to. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)