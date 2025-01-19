Two States Will Honor King Along With Robert E. Lee

The federal holiday set aside to honor the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is Monday. And in Alabama and Mississippi, Monday is also set aside to honor Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The two state governments created holidays more than a century ago to honor Lee and in the 1980s combined them with the federal holiday on the third Monday in January established in the 1980s in the name of the civil rights icon, the AP reports. The two men do have month-appropriate birthdays: Lee was born on Jan. 19, 1807, and King was born on Jan. 15, 1929.