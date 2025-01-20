Trump: I'll Sign 'Close to 100' Executive Orders Monday

President-elect Trump is expected to sign more than 50 executive orders after his inauguration Monday—possibly a lot more than 50. NBC News says the number could exceed 100, while the Hill notes Trump himself put it at "dozens ... close to a hundred, to be exact." The current record for most executive orders signed during a modern-day president's first week in office was set by President Biden with 22. At his Sunday pre-inauguration rally, Trump gave supporters a preview of the actions he plans to take, the Washington Post reports. He promised "the most aggressive, sweeping effort to restore our borders the world has ever seen." His executive orders are expected to address:
- Border and immigration policy: In what NBC refers to as one of "the most highly anticipated" actions for Trump's base, he is expected to declare a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. He is also expected to classify drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy, among other things.
- Energy: He's expected to roll back regulations on oil drilling and take action to deregulate energy production. He's also expected to reverse other Biden-era efforts to fight climate change, such as eliminating rules that promote electric vehicles.
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion: He's expected to end Biden-era DEI initiatives as well as make other changes to the federal workforce.
"By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will in some form or another, be on their way back home," Trump told supporters at Sunday's rally. "Somebody said yesterday, 'Sir, don't sign so many in one day. Let's do it over a period of weeks.' I said, 'Like hell we're going to do it over a period of weeks.' We're going to sign them at the beginning."
