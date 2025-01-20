Trump: I'll Sign 'Close to 100' Executive Orders Monday

President-elect Trump is expected to sign more than 50 executive orders after his inauguration Monday—possibly a lot more than 50. NBC News says the number could exceed 100, while the Hill notes Trump himself put it at "dozens ... close to a hundred, to be exact." The current record for most executive orders signed during a modern-day president's first week in office was set by President Biden with 22. At his Sunday pre-inauguration rally, Trump gave supporters a preview of the actions he plans to take, the Washington Post reports. He promised "the most aggressive, sweeping effort to restore our borders the world has ever seen." His executive orders are expected to address: